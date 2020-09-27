Falls, Vera Loraine (Coffey)

 Skip to main content
Vera Loraine (Coffey) Falls August 29, 1927 - September 25, 2020 Vera Loraine (Coffey) Falls, 93, a resident of Vesuvius, Va., passed away on Friday morning, September 25, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Lisa Grant. A daughter of the late Clarence Henry Coffey and Maywood (Campbell) Coffey, she was born August 29, 1927. She was an avid gardener, quilter, cook and always family oriented. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Raymond Falls; daughter, Darlene Fitzgerald and husband Glen Fitzgerald; four children, who died at birth; sisters, Vivian Allen, Velma Quick, Elaine Bryant, Genevieve Moyer, Georgie Phillips, Betty Coffey, and Shirley Maddox; brother, J.D. Fitzgerald; companion, Eldon Campbell and sons Lewis and Donald Campbell and granddaughter, Ashley Campbell; friends, Grey Puckett, Ricky Alexander, and Lemuel Bryant. Surviving are her brother, William Coffey and wife Kitty; sister, Josephine Carr and husband, Pete; daughters, Janice Bryant, Sandra Campbell, Lisa Grant and "Bye" Bye", Wanda Furry and husband, David, Brenda Howdyshell and husband, Bill; grandchildren: Audrey Campbell and husband, Donnie, Patricia Thacker and husband, Tony, Donald Bryant, Charles Bryant and wife, Lisa, Beverly Puckett, Donna Campbell, Heather Fitzgerald and husband, Matthew, Derek Campbell, Crystal Fitz and husband, Jermale, Lisa, J.R., Chris, and Ben; and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind special friends, Tony Grant, Donnie Campbell, Pat Cash and Jane Simpson. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home. The family is kindly asking that all attending please wear face coverings. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Haines Chapel Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Billy Coffey and Fred Salmon. Pallbearers will be Charles Bryant, Donald Bryant, Larry Bryant, Jerry Bryant, Derek Campbell, Matthew Fitzgerald, Billy Coffey, and David Coffey. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren to carry flowers. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her special caregivers, Lisa and "Bye Bye". Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

