Daniel Clayton Fields, 75, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. A son of the late Garth C. Fields and Melba Louise (VanWinkle) Fields, he was born November 30, 1944 in Homestead, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford F. Fields. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Margie F. Fields; three sons, Brian C. Fields and Angela, William David Fields and his wife, Sherry, Charles Franklin Campbell and his wife, Maggie; daughter, Glenna Spitzer and her husband, Mike; three grandchildren, Rachel Sprouse and her husband, Willie, Jacob Glover and Courtney, Andrew David Fields and his wife, Trinity; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett Amelie Fields and Eleanor Sprouse. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Beech Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Roseland, officiated by Pastor Mike Auen. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.