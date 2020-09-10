 Skip to main content
Fitzgerald, Carolyn Boling
Carolyn Boling Fitzgerald, 84, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. She was born on November 19, 1935, in Charleston, West Virginia, the only child of the late William O. and Velma (Skeen) Boling. Carolyn graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1953, earned a B.S. degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1957. She later earned a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Virginia. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher and reading specialist in Prince William and Augusta County Schools. She was a member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, where she served in a number of capacities. Survivors include her husband, Lyle C. Fitzgerald of 63 years; daughter, Julia F. Meyer and son, William M. Fitzgerald, both of Charlottesville. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at West Waynesboro Church of Christ, 2122 Cortland Street, Waynesboro with Phil Forehand, assisted by Chad Grondin. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be J. Kent Hite, Rick Modlin, Jeff Woodie, James Parker, Kelly Fitzgerald and Jeff Gurkin. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Young at Heart Sunday School Class of West Waynesboro Church of Christ. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Waynesboro Church Christ, 2122 Cortland St., Waynesboro, VA 22980, or to the Augusta Retired Educators Association Scholarship Fund, 102 Essex Drive, Staunton, VA 24401. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

