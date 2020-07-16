Essie Tomlin Fitzgerald, 94, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing. Born on December 20, 1925 in Amherst County, she was the daughter of the late William Orman Tomlin and the late Dora Martin Tomlin. Essie retired from the Chapstick Company after 33 years of service and was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church. In her younger years, she was in charge of the infant to 3 nursery for many years. She also enjoyed music and square dancing. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin Tomlin and Gordon Tomlin; her sister, Louise Campbell; and two brothers-in-law, Charlie W. Johnson and Myree Campbell. Essie is survived by her daughter, Denie J. Maddox and husband, Johnny; two grandsons, Craig Maddox and wife, Stephanie and Brandon Maddox and wife, Casey; four great-grandchildren, Samantha Maddox, Zack Maddox, Chase Maddox, and Emily Maddox; sister, Susie Johnson; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Tomlin and Grace Tomlin. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Allan Monfils officating. Friends may pay their respect at the funeral home anytime on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/donate) or to a charity of your choice. Whitten Monelison Chapel in Madison Heights, Virginia is assisting the family (www.whittenmonelison.com).
