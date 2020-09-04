Foley, Carlton E.

Carlton E. Foley, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the home of his niece, Susan Morris. Born on July 16, 1934, in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Oliver Clinton and Vertie Elizabeth (Cook) Foley. Carlton was a member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School. Following high school, he served his country honorably with the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. Prior to retirement, he was employed with DuPont for over 35 years where he worked as a draftsman. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family, tending to his flower and vegetable gardens and photography. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Gilda Laverne (Foley) Hupp. Survivors include his sister, Esther F. Morris of Waynesboro; nephews, Raymond Hupp and wife, Karen, of Hampton, Va., and Timothy Hupp of Elkton; nieces, Susan (Hupp) Morris of Lyndhurst, and Sharon (Hupp) Boles and husband, Danny, of Christiansburg, Va.; great nephew, Arthur D. Hupp and wife, Cassy, and their children, R.J. and Leah, of Lynchburg, Va.; great niece, Audrey Loncar of New Haven, Conn.; numerous cousins; and his beloved cat, Buddy. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday following the visitation at the funeral home with the Rev. Dave McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Raymond Hupp, Tim Hupp, Bobby Coffman, John Morris, Adam Davis, and Danny Boles. Honorary pallbearers will be Lyle Fitzgerald and Wayne Davis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
