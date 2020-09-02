 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fretwell Jr., James M. "Jimmy"
0 entries

Fretwell Jr., James M. "Jimmy"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

James M. Fretwell Jr. of Crozet, Va., passed away at his home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1948, the son of the late James M. and Irene G. Fretwell. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, James Pierce. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Jimmy retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after over 30 years of service. Jimmy enjoyed many conversations over the years with friends, whether visiting on his porch birdwatching or over the phone. Always inquisitive, he was never shy to pick up the phone and call his always expanding phone book to say "Hey, I've got a question for you". In turn, if anyone ever needed help with anything, he was always quick to make those same calls. In his spare time, he was sure to be found fishing, on a softball field, or participating in many Peachtree Little League games and tournaments. He is survived by his bride of 41 years, Freda Fretwell; sons, Daniel C. Fretwell and James G. Fretwell and his wife, Megan; the light of his world, granddaughter, Isabelle Fretwell; his sister, Judith Pugh and her husband, Brian, of Crozet; father and mother-in-law, James and Bernell Sheffield of Afton; nieces, Ashleigh Taylor, her son, Connor, and Tabitha Richmond; a nephew, Dallas Pugh and his wife, Meredith; sister-in-law, Faye McGarva and husband, John; his aunts, Margie Houchens and her husband, James, of Charlottesville, and Marie Shifflett of Crozet, Va.; as well as many cousins, his Crozet family and friends, and VDOT family. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses that cared for Jimmy. Staying true to Jimmy's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers and again, true to Jimmy's wishes, pick up the phone and call a friend or family member and share a good story.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert