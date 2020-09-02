Fretwell Jr., James M. "Jimmy"

James M. Fretwell Jr. of Crozet, Va., passed away at his home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1948, the son of the late James M. and Irene G. Fretwell. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, James Pierce. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Jimmy retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after over 30 years of service. Jimmy enjoyed many conversations over the years with friends, whether visiting on his porch birdwatching or over the phone. Always inquisitive, he was never shy to pick up the phone and call his always expanding phone book to say "Hey, I've got a question for you". In turn, if anyone ever needed help with anything, he was always quick to make those same calls. In his spare time, he was sure to be found fishing, on a softball field, or participating in many Peachtree Little League games and tournaments. He is survived by his bride of 41 years, Freda Fretwell; sons, Daniel C. Fretwell and James G. Fretwell and his wife, Megan; the light of his world, granddaughter, Isabelle Fretwell; his sister, Judith Pugh and her husband, Brian, of Crozet; father and mother-in-law, James and Bernell Sheffield of Afton; nieces, Ashleigh Taylor, her son, Connor, and Tabitha Richmond; a nephew, Dallas Pugh and his wife, Meredith; sister-in-law, Faye McGarva and husband, John; his aunts, Margie Houchens and her husband, James, of Charlottesville, and Marie Shifflett of Crozet, Va.; as well as many cousins, his Crozet family and friends, and VDOT family. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses that cared for Jimmy. Staying true to Jimmy's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers and again, true to Jimmy's wishes, pick up the phone and call a friend or family member and share a good story.
