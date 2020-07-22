Mary Elizabeth Wright Frost, quietly passed away the evening of Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Crozet, Va., after suffering a stroke a few weeks prior. Mary was raised in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The youngest of six children, Mary was born in the very house she grew up in. Their family enjoyed many summers on nearby Canandaigua Lake. Later, her parents purchased land and built a cottage on Chandos Lake, in Ontario, Canada. It was there that Mary, in her red canoe, met the love of her life, David Frost, and had a storybook romance with him each summer. Mary graduated from the University of Iowa, married Dave, and they settled down on Long Island in Levittown, N.Y., where he taught 11th grade History, and she worked as a homemaker and mother of three. Dave and Mary remained happily married for the next 61 years! A lifelong member of the Presbyterian church, Mary also sang in the choir. She and Dave enjoyed playing golf, bridge, swimming and water skiing. Her other hobbies included painting oils and water colors, sewing, and baking her famous pies. Mary Frost was one of those rare people you meet who smiles at the drop of a hat, is quick to laugh, and sees the good in everyone! Although we'll all miss her terribly, she enjoyed a rich, rewarding life, filled with vast experiences and people who love her. Mary Frost is survived by Jeffrey Frost and his wife, Kathy, of Portland, Ore., Steven Frost and his wife, Ann O'Sullivan, of Scarborough, Maine, Holly Frost of Waynesboro, Va.; and grandchildren, Pat, Dave and Kelsey Jane. She is predeceased by her husband, Dave; and daughter, Barbie. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting mourners honor her mother's kind, gentle spirit and "Pay it Forward". Pick any three people, do a good deed, then ask only that they do the same. Then, please post your acts of kindness in the webpage guest book to cheer and inspire us all. In these dark days of division and uncertainty, especially, Mary would have liked that. Please visit www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
