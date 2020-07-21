June 22, 1944 - July 16, 2020 Randolph "Randy" Lee Glass Jr., 76, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Mr. Glass was born in Avon, Virginia on June 22, 1944, the son of the late Randolph L. Sr. and Nora Fitzgerald Glass. Randy proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Dupont Waynesboro and also from Hershey Chocolate of Virginia. Randy loved going to church, his church family, his lifelong friends, and restoring old vehicles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Harmon. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn H. Glass; son, Tracy Glass and partner, Tonya Hart; son, Troy Glass; grandsons, Michael Glass, Ethan Glass, and Brandon Hart; siblings, Velma Sites and husband, Glenn, Janice Hutchinson, and Toby Glass; along with several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his cats, who he loved very much. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Michael Harrington. A mask, or face covering, is required.
