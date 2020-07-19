December 23, 1947 - July 17, 2020 Ben William Goodwin, 72, of Staunton, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Nelson County on December 23, 1947, a son of the late Helen Goodwin. Ben was a member of the graduating class of 1969 from Wilson Memorial High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he served as a chef. Ben loved to play the saxophone and was very talented at building things with his hands. He worked as a chef at Shenandoah Nursing Home for many years. Ben will be remembered for being a loving, warm, gentle, and quite person. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Alice and John Henry Morris; and brother, Jerome Goodwin. Survivors include his life companion, Peggy Breeden; children, Monneace Goodwin, Ben Goodwin Jr., and Desmond Goodwin; stepdaughter, Kathryn McMillan and husband, Tony; siblings, Ruth Morris, Charles Goodwin, Vivian Wallace and Shirley Murphy; aunt, Margaret Goodwin; uncle, Andrew Goodwin and wife, Brenda; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A private service will be conducted at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Friends may watch the service virtually by visiting Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal visitation, family and friends may come by the funeral home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to view and pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ben's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800,Miami, FL 33131. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Ben's special friends, Brandon Mutherspaw, and Tara Lumsden, and Legacy Hospice for their loving care of Ben and his family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
