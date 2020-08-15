Gray, Doris Corbin

August 14, 1937 - August 11, 2020 Doris Corbin Gray passed peacefully to her eternal home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She bravely battled dementia for the past two years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah H. Corbin and Cathleen V. Corbin and three siblings Mary C. Baker, James A. Corbin, and Raymond R. Corbin. Doris leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years Everett L. Gray. In addition to her husband she is also survived by her children, Timothy L. Gray and wife, Susan, and Shannon D. Gray; five grandsons, Colton Brown and girlfriend, Jessica Shaver, Noah Brown and girlfriend Bridget Carter, Seth Gray and girlfriend Katie Gibson, Levi Viar ,and Daniel Viar; she also leaves behind her first precious great-granddaughter, Everleigh Carter; also a number of nieces and nephews. Doris was a lifetime member of Hermitage Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was caretaker for over 30 years. Her church and church family were very dear to her. Despite the years she had to battle dementia, she did it with a smile, she still loved and cared for everyone around her. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Hermitage Presbyterian Church. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Colton Brown, Noah Brown, Seth Gray, Levi Viar, Daniel Viar, and her special friend and choir director Chip Stratton. We ask that anyone who would like to make any donation in her memory please do so to Hermitage Presbyterian Church, 46 Hildebrand Church Rd., Waynesboro, VA 22980. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
