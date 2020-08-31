 Skip to main content
Gregory, Rickie "Ricky" Layne
Gregory, Rickie "Ricky" Layne

Rickie "Ricky" Layne Gregory, 63, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Accoridus at Waynesboro. He was born in Waynesboro on February 2, 1957, a son of the late Helen and Clarence C. Gregory Sr. Ricky was the owner of Ricky's Maintenance Service. He greatly enjoyed working on cars and redoing vans. Ricky also greatly enjoyed monster trucks. In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by his wife, Denise (Hunt) Gregory; and siblings, Velma Gregory and Calvin Gregory. Survivor include his children, James Eavey and wife, Mackenzie, Misty Cash and husband, Chris, and Christy Brooks and fiancé, Travis Hodge; siblings, Rocky Gregory, Stoney Gregory and wife, Cindy, Wanda Wheeler and husband, Robert, and Linda Gregory Thompson and fiancé, Russell Metz; grandchildren, Kassidy Hodge and Jake Hedrick; special friends, Cheryl Eavey and Katherine Brooks; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Jack Glover officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery, wear a facial mask and practice social distancing. Active pallbearers will be Adam Gregory, Roger Duff, Jerry Tisdale, Joey Mooneyham, Tommy Mooneyham, and Matthew Gregory. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes or other times at the his children's home or the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tisdale. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Accordius in Waynesboro for their loving care of Ricky and his family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Gregory, Rickie "Ricky" Layne
Gregory, Rickie "Ricky" Layne
