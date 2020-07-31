Shirley Louise (Stinnett) Groah August 29, 1946 - July 29, 2020 Shirley Louise (Stinnett) Groah, 73, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Augusta Health. A daughter of the late Jack Stinnett and Georgie (Tyree) Stinnett, she was born on August 29, 1946. She was a member of Sherlynd Baptist Church. She was a private housekeeper for many years. She loved QVC, HSN, and yard sales. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Junior "Mr. R" Groah, as well as four brothers, Richard, Roger, Jack Jr., and Carl Stinnett. Surviving are two sons, Chad E. Groah and Jeffrey W. Groah and wife Becky, a daughter, April C. Howell; five grandchildren, Austin W. Groah and Blake E. Groah, Ashlynn N. Groah, Ryan P. Groah, and Brendan Howell; three great-grandchildren, Scout, Graham, and Avery; and a sister, Frances C. Terrell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. And two very special cats, "the little girls." A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Augusta Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Glen Holman. Those attending are kindly asked to wear a mask or face covering. For those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online, you may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.