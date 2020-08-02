Josephine Marie (Jordan) Gyorko Josephine Marie (Jordan) Gyorko, 83, formerly of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home in Melbourne, Florida, where she had lived for the past 19 years. She was born in Green County, Pennsylvania, on March 21, 1937, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Robina Jordan. Josephine was a devoted wife to her husband of 61 years, Brinley Andrew Gyorko, who predeceased her on March 20, 2016. She was employed by General Electric in Waynesboro for many years and retired from its successor, Genicom. Always at home in the kitchen, Josephine worked during her retirement in bakeries at Walmart in Staunton, Virginia, and at Sam's Club in Melbourne, Florida. Josephine was a kind and caring person, and her love, commitment and devotion to her family is her legacy. In her spare time, Josephine was an avid follower of politics and current events. Survivors include her three children, Paula Gyorko Sherrill and husband, Farron, of Waynesboro, Judy L. Gyorko of Waynesboro, and Eric Gyorko and wife, Kathy, of Indialantic, Florida; six grandchildren, Beth Nacrelli Grubbs and husband, Charles "Mac", Amber L. Nacrelli, Sarah Sherrill Church and husband, Kevin, Andy Sherrill and wife, Brittany, Dara Gyorko and Zane Gyorko; six great-grandchildren, Benjamin Dorton, Riley Dorton, Rosemary Church, Brinley Church, River Sherrill and Nash Sherrill; two step great-grandchildren, Makena Grubbs and Myah Grubbs; her brother, Ben and wife, Patty, of Green County, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Virginia Gyorko of Morgantown, West Virginia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Josephine's memory to Hospice of St. Frances, Starfish Team, 6905 N. Wickham Road, Suite 403, Melbourne, FL 32940. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
