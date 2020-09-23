Hanger, Nelson Leroy

February 24, 1928 - September 22, 2020 Nelson Leroy Hanger, 92, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday September 22, 2020, at Accordius of Waynesboro. Mr. Hanger was born on February 24, 1928, in Augusta County, a son of the late Harry Lee and Effie (Dooms) Hanger. Nelson was a veteran of the United States Army. He previously worked for DuPont. Prior to his retirement, Nelson worked as a Contractor. On July 11, 1952, he married the former Mary Eleanora Fitzgerald, who preceded him in death in December of 2005 Mr. Hanger is survived by three nephews, Timothy Hanger and wife, Debbie, of Richmond, Danny Hanger and wife, Judy, of Fishersville, and Jerry Craig of Waynesboro; and a sister-in-law, Judith Rowe and husband, David, of Waynesboro. He was Paw Paw to Tracey Michelle Rowe Eagle and husband, David; and Poppie to her children, Kaitlyn Eagle and Isaac Eagle. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Hanger was also preceded in death by a brother, Hansford Hanger and a sister, Ruth Hanger Craig. A graveside service with Military Rites will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park with Robert Fitzgerald officiating. Relatives and friends may share memories or condolences with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.