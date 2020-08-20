Hays, Melvin W.

Melvin Willis Hays, 80, widower of Phyllis Marie (Moneymaker) Hays, of Greenville, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health. He was born December 27, 1939 in Augusta County, a son of the late John Franklin and Viola (Thomas) Hays. Mr. Hays was an Army veteran and later served in the Merchant Marine. Melvin retired from VDOT with 36 years of service. He was a member of Greenville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed driving a school bus, bowling with the VDOT league, and spending time with family. In prior years he and Phyllis loved their home on Smith Mountain Lake and enjoyed water skiing and boating. Family members include five siblings, Thelma Campbell, Janet Eckard, Linda Bowles, Brenda Walters and husband, Mike, and Roger Hays; his faithful companion, Maggie; seven nephews; four nieces; and a number of great nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray F. Hays. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Greenville United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor David Ball. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or to a charity of your choice. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.