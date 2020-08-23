Hipes, Deloris B.

August 19, 2020 Deloris "Dolly" (Barela) Hipes, 71, wife of Freddie Michael Hipes of Lee Jackson Highway, Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Hipes was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico, a daughter of the late Samuel M. and Beatrice (Malone) Barela. Dolly was of the Catholic Faith and retired from Target Distribution. Mrs. Hipes was very proud of her Hispanic heritage, and she enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, and antiquing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, "Sammy" Barela and a granddaughter, Miss Christina Nicole Hipes. Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty-two years, are two sons, Michael C. Hipes and his wife, Becky of Greenville, and Kenneth R. Hipes and his wife, Carla, of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Ernest M. Barela of Verona, and Ruben M. Barela and his wife, Lisa Amdal-Barela, of Aurora, Colorado; a sister, Dianna G. Porter and her husband, Donald, of Venice, Florida; four grandchildren, Jacob, Taylor, Zachary, and Kayleigh Hipes; and a great-granddaughter, Maizy Rae Hipes. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. The family would like to extend a sincere "Thank You" to Dr. Rob Marsh, and the staff at Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.