Hodge, Mildred D. ¿Millie¿

Mildred D. "Millie" Hodge November 14, 1942 - August 7, 2020 Mildred Dunn "Millie" Hodge, 77, of Afton passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born November 14, 1942, in Staunton, she was the daughter of the late James R. and Lillian Pugh Dunn. Millie was a member of Glovier Memorial United Methodist Church, Waynesboro. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Hollister Inc. where she worked for a number of years. One of Millie's greatest enjoyments was being out in nature and enjoying the wildlife. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Elwood Hodge; son, Jeffery Cook; and stepdaughter, Melinda Hodge Johnson. Survivors include her brother, Bobby Dunn and wife, Edna of Stuarts Draft; stepson, Steve Hodge of Waynesboro; niece, Michelle Phillips and husband, Todd of Grottoes; two great nieces, Amberly and Charliegh Phillips; and her two close friends, Bobby Bryant and Cathy Smallwood. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro with Rev. Janet Knott officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 188, Crozet, VA 22932 or Glovier Memorial United Methodist Church, 688 Highland Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
