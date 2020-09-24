Howell, Juanita R.

Juanita "Ruby" Howell, age 90, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at The Meadows Assisted Living in Stuarts Draft, Va. Juanita was born on November 17, 1929, in Hermitage, Va., a daughter of the late Ernest Stonewall and Louise Stogdale Shifflett. She married her soulmate and the love of her life, Melvin F. Howell, on December 15, 1946, a marriage lasting 66 years. Prior to retirement, she worked at Fort Defiance High School. Ruby was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and the Minnie Carr Circle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin F. Howell; her son, Darrell "Bo" Lee Howell; and a son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Puffenberger. She was the last survivor of 13 children. Juanita was loved and will be missed by her surviving family members that include daughters, Sandra Louise Puffenberger of Staunton and Deborah Jean Umidi (Denis) of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Stephanie Furr of Stuarts Draft, Christie Flesher of Waynesboro, Randi Almond (Derek) of Scottsville, Victoria Howell of Springfield, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Rachael Roth (Daniel) of Williamsburg, Sydney Furr of Waynesboro, Trevor Almond, Piper Almond and Miss Ellie Almond of Scottsville. She is also survived by very special extended family members, Melinda Booth of Staunton, Frankie and Becky Tate of Mt. Sidney, Margaret Siman of Middlebrook, Daniel Hamilton of Waynesboro; and a special cat, Priss. Juanita loved life. She never knew a stranger and made many friends throughout her life. She enjoyed being outside and gardening. She had so many beautiful flowers and her absolute pride was her multiple collection of orchids. She also loved sports and was an avid UVA fan. Juanita's family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers at The Meadows and a very special thank you to Rachel, her Hospice Nurse and Dr. Margaret Siman. Following strict Covid-19 protocols, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939; New Hope United Methodist Church, Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 86, New Hope, VA 24469; or Augusta Health Cancer Center, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.