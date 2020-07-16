June 14, 1930 - July 14, 2020 June Belle (Riddle) Huff, 90, of Brightview at Baldwin Park, Staunton, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Huff was born on June 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Fay and Martha (Diehl) Riddle in Augusta County. June graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Roanoke Memorial Training Hospital. She did her post graduate work at New York Polytechnic Medical School and Hospital. She was employed at the former Kings Daughters Hospital in Staunton, taught nursing at Winchester Memorial Hospital and served for many years in the Staunton City Schools as School Nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Huff; brother, Donald Riddle; son-in-law, Frank Gum; and granddaughter, Ashleigh Huff. Surviving is a son, Richard Huff II and his wife, Esther, of Rocky Mount; a daughter, Donna Gum of Waynesboro; a son, Michael Huff and his wife, Sharyn, of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Matthew (Amber) Huff, Stephen (Laura) Huff, Mary (Will) Scott, and Christian Huff; a great-granddaughter, Grace Huff; a step great-grandson, Elliot Wright, along with numerous cousins, niece and nephews. A Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Robert D. McCarty. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, of which she was a member, 2807 N. Augusta St., Staunton, VA 24401 or Augusta Health Foundation c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Many thanks to her longtime caregiver, Ellie McCauley, the staff of Brightview at Baldwin Park, and Hospice of the Shenandoah. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
