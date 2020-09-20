Karalevicz, John Michael

May 12, 1938 - September 17, 2020 John Michael Karalevicz, 82, of 763 Brower Road, Waynesboro, passed away on to his heavenly home surrounded by family on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Facility in Staunton, Va. He was born on May 12, 1938, in Mount Savage, Maryland, the son of John F. and Margaret E. (Lynch) Karalevicz and raised by his grandfather, Michael H. Lynch, "Pop". He was a 1957 graduate of Mount Savage High School. He graduated in 1959 from the University of Dayton with an Associate's degree in electrical-mechanical engineering and served four years (1959-1963) in the United States Marine Corp., where he received two "Good Conduct" Medals. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane E. (Fitzgerald) Karalevicz; four children, Mary Catherine (Karalevicz) Fitzgerald of Waynesboro, Va., Susan K. Peters of Staunton, Va., Michael J. Karalevicz of Broadway, Va., and David L. (Tammy) Karalevicz of Lyndhurst, Va.; two brothers, Charles S. (Judy) Karalevicz of Frostburg, Md., Robert (Debbie) Graham of Elk Grove, Ill.; and one sister, Nancy (Paul) McMenamin of DeKalb, Ill. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren, Catherine "Tiffany" (Michael) Benamati of Greensboro, N.C., Ciara E. (Daniel) Collier of Lyndhurst, Va., Ashley K. (Jacob) Thompson of Grottoes, Va., Lukas T. Karalevicz of Timberville, Va., Jillian E. (Jeremy) Chandler of Greenville, Va., Graceyn E. Craig and friend, Noah Campbell of Staunton, Va., Cordell Ringold of Lyndhurst, Va., Aidan M. Karalevicz of Broadway, Va., Riley G. Karalevicz of Lyndhurst, Va., and Haley M. Karalevicz of Broadway, Va. His eight great-grandchildren include Lauren G., Reed A., and Cate A. Benamati of Greensboro, N.C., Charleigh E. and Kennedy D. Collier of Lyndhurst, Va., Brentlee R. and Calvin John Thompson of Grottoes, Va., and Emberly G. Campbell of Staunton, Va. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine "Kitty" Slade (and infant); a sister, Mary Josephine (Karalevicz) Snyder; a granddaughter, McKayla Emberly Craig, and his parents. He lived a full life with many interests. He was a long-time member of Saint John's Catholic Church in Waynesboro, Va., where he served in numerous roles including Parish Council, and was a founding member of the parish's Knights of Columbus. He could often be found organizing blood drives, church events, and providing fellowship to his parish community. With a love for restoring Packard automobiles, Mr. Karalevicz was an active member of the Old Dominion Packard Club participating in annual tours and leading community engagement activities. He became an avid runner at the age of 40, participating in numerous marathon races throughout the years, and helped to establish the annual Waynesboro Fall Foliage 5K and 10K races. He retired in 1991, after 27 years with General Electric (Genicom), to establish Calla Industries. He accumulated a multitude of patents during his 40+ year career as an electrical-mechanical engineer. The family would like to thank those who assisted him in preparation for his journey home to be with the Lord including his caregiver Debbie Thompson whom he called "George", Intrepid Hospice USA, and the aides of AmeriCare. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro by Father Rolo Castillo. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton. Active pallbearers will be Michael Benamati, Daniel Collier, Jacob Thompson, Jeremy Chandler, Noah Campbell, Lukas Karalevicz, Aidan Karalevicz, and Cordell Ringgold. (Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/). Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.