WAYNESBORO - Beloved Husband, Dad, Papi, Marine, Teacher, Coach, and friend, Gary Lewis Kessler of Waynesboro went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home. He was born on May 24, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM on August 11, 2020, at Coyner Springs Park in Waynesboro. Bring your own chairs or blankets and your favorite stories to share. A private Funeral Mass will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro. McDow Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The full obituary may be viewed and memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.mcdow funeralhomeinc.com.
Kessler, Gary Lewis
