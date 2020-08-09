You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kessler, Gary Lewis
0 entries

Kessler, Gary Lewis

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

WAYNESBORO - Beloved Husband, Dad, Papi, Marine, Teacher, Coach, and friend, Gary Lewis Kessler of Waynesboro went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home. He was born on May 24, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM on August 11, 2020, at Coyner Springs Park in Waynesboro. Bring your own chairs or blankets and your favorite stories to share. A private Funeral Mass will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro. McDow Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The full obituary may be viewed and memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.mcdow funeralhomeinc.com.

+1 
Kessler, Gary Lewis
+1 
Kessler, Gary Lewis
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Kessler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News