Leitch, Hope Elaine

Hope (Oma) Elaine Leitch, 74, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born April 1, 1946, a daughter of the late Albert J. and Luella Barbara (Robson) Saddler. Hope was a former employee of the Edelweiss Restaurant in Greenville. She was known for her one of a kind personality and feistiness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas S. Leitch. Survivors include three sons, Eric Scott Smaridge and wife, Jennifer, Thomas S. Leitch lll and William Leitch; three daughters, Kelli Jean Short and husband, Alan, Susan Coppola and husband, Sal and Jenna Leitch; one brother, Albert Saddler; as well as 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Hope also leaves her special furry friend, "Bella". Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
