Lunger, Janet Corbin

Janet Corbin Lunger, 88, passed away peacefully at Summit Square on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born February 6, 1932 in Weyers Cave. She received her bachelor's degree from Madison College majoring in Chemistry and was a long-time math teacher at Waynesboro High School. A member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waynesboro serving on the church council and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed being a part of the Waynesboro Garden Club, the Women's Club and loved UVA sports. Janet could not turn away from a healthy discussion. She was predeceased by her husband, James Lunger, who passed in 2015. Surviving her are daughter, Margaret Lefevre of Woodstock, Maryland, and her husband, Justin and their children, Will and Ryan; son, Robert Lunger of Waynesboro, Virginia, and his daughter, Savannah, son, Carson and daughter, Tarikua. The family would like to acknowledge the care given to their mother by the staff of Summit Square. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul Cemetery on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 9:30 am. Officiated by Pastor Paul Pingel. In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Summit Square Retirement Community "in memory of" mail to 501 Oak Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980 Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
