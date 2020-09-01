September 5, 1951 - August 30, 2020 Jerry Wayne Martin, 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Charlottesville. He was born on September 5, 1951, son of Dan Martin and Mildred Johnson Martin. Jerry served in the USMC in Vietnam and retired from PGI in Waynesboro. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, baseball and football when people participated for love of the sport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Danny and Freddy Martin and sister, Janice Kennedy. Surviving are his daughters, Angelina Austin and Kara Wallace; sisters, Sharon DeHart and Kathleen Hoover; brothers, Jimmie and Preston Martin and their family members. Jerry will be privately laid to rest in Hebron Baptist Church cemetery. Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of the Piedmont.
