 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin, Jerry
0 entries

Martin, Jerry

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

September 5, 1951 - August 30, 2020 Jerry Wayne Martin, 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Charlottesville. He was born on September 5, 1951, son of Dan Martin and Mildred Johnson Martin. Jerry served in the USMC in Vietnam and retired from PGI in Waynesboro. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, baseball and football when people participated for love of the sport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Danny and Freddy Martin and sister, Janice Kennedy. Surviving are his daughters, Angelina Austin and Kara Wallace; sisters, Sharon DeHart and Kathleen Hoover; brothers, Jimmie and Preston Martin and their family members. Jerry will be privately laid to rest in Hebron Baptist Church cemetery. Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of the Piedmont.

+1 
Martin, Jerry
+1 
Martin, Jerry
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert