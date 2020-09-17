McDonaldson, Jerry Wayne

November 27, 1946 - September 15, 2020 Jerry Wayne McDonaldson, 73, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Born on November 27, 1946, in Harrisonburg, he was the son of the late Charles William McDonaldson and Virginia Mary Weese. On January 20, 1968, he married Judy Arbaugh. The two shared a blessed marriage of 52 years. Jerry was a member of Shepherd's Chapel Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Wayn-Tex Inc. where he worked as a loom technician. As an avid outdoorsman, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He also loved collecting coins, bowling, and spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his three dogs, Little Man, Gizmo, and Tinkerbell. Those who knew him will remember him as a hardworking man and a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles McDonaldson and Richard McDonaldson; and four sisters, Mabel Hensley, Shirley Comer, Doris Dean and Mary Gibson. Survivors include his loving wife, Judy Arbaugh McDonaldson; his seven children, Annette Hulse and husband, Matthew, of Waynesboro, Randy McDonaldson and wife, Devin, of Stuarts Draft, Tammy Lawson and husband, Gary, of Waynesboro, Susan Dunnivan of Harrisonburg, Katie McDonaldson of Waynesboro, Christina Maupin and husband, Jonathan, of Crozet, and Emily Craig and husband, Jason, of Waynesboro; 21 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will be held at his residence at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, 201 W. Broad St., Waynesboro, VA 22980, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.