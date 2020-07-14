Frederick M. Moyer, 87, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was born to Rugh McCune and V.A. Moyer Sr. on April 16, 1932 in Waynesboro, Va. He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Debbie Hughes; and a son, Scott; and a number of grandchildren. He also leaves four of his surviving siblings, Joseph, Ellen, Robert Moyer and Frances Knicely. No services were held.
