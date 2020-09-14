 Skip to main content
Mullins, Huey W.
Mullins, Huey W.

February 10, 1938 - September 11, 2020 Huey Washington Mullins, 82, widower of Mary Ann (Lipscomb) Mullins of 84 Mullins Lane, died on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Augusta Health. Mr. Mullins was born on February 10, 1938, in Marlinton, W.Va., a son of the late Esau Washington and Vesta (Ryder) Mullins. In addition to being a lifelong farmer, he also owned and operated Mullins Slaughterhouse prior to his retirement in 1999. Mr. Mullins was a founding member of Faith Worship Center. Mr. Mullins is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Charles and Judy Mullins of Steeles Tavern, James Mullins of Stuarts Draft, and Wayne and Sandy Mullins of Stuarts Draft; a daughter and son-in-law, Gladys and Bobby Fitzgerald of Middlebrook; seven grandchildren, Rachael Shull, April Fitzgerald, Jenny Dameron, Jacob Fitzgerald, Huey James Bradley, Cody Fleming and Cheyenne Roper; and six great-grandchildren, Lydia Shull, Austin Fitzgerald Brown, Addy Fitzgerald Brown, Dylan Roper, Lane Matthew Dameron, and Lucas James Fitzgerald. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Bradley. A funeral service will be conducted at Faith Worship Center, 2522 Tinkling Spring Rd, Stuarts Draft, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, by the Reverends Dennis L. Bradley Sr. and Dennis L. Bradley Jr. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Charles, James and Wayne Mullins, Huey James Bradley, Jacob and Bobby Fitzgerald. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Ronnie Henderson and Matt Dameron. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at Faith Worship Center. Memorials may be made to Faith Worship Center, 2522 Tinkling Spring Rd., Stuarts Draft, VA 24477. A special thanks to Jenny Dameron for her loving care of her grandfather. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Mullins, Huey W.
Mullins, Huey W.
Service information

Sep 14
Visitation
Monday, September 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Faith Worship Center
2522 Tinkling Spring Road
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
Sep 15
Service
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
11:00AM
Faith Worship Center
2522 Tinkling Spring Road
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
