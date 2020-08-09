Philyaw, Preston

December 27, 1935 - August 6, 2020 Preston Foster Philyaw, age 84, passed away at his home in Deltaville, Va. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, and is now running on the streets of Heaven. He grew up in Texarkana, Texas, lived in Wayesboro, Va., and then moved to Deltaville in 1990. Preston was the fourteenth of fifteen children to parents, John and Blanche Philyaw. He graduated from LSU, was a proud United States Marine, and loved to run. In fact, exercise in general was always something he especially loved to do. Preston also loved sailing, biking, honesty, and family. He loved to create things from wood and even made a beautiful cherry violin that had a wonderful tone. He was a Mechanical Engineer and Consultant with DuPont until his retirement in January of 1998. In addition to his parents and all of his siblings, Preston was predeceased by his son, Mark Alan Philyaw. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Philyaw; favorite daughter, Terry Burns (Will); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bertie Norton (Jerry); his miniature dachshund, Polly; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, August 10, 2020, in Augusta Memorial Park, 775 Goose Creek Road in Waynesboro, Va. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel in Saluda, Va. is assisting the family.
Service information
12:00PM
1775 Goose Creek Rd.
WAYNESBORO, VA 22980
