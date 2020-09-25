Plecker, Homer Edward

Homer Edward Plecker, 87, of Waynesboro passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Waynesboro Manor. He was born in Crimora on January 29, 1933, a son of the late George and Edith (Scrogham) Plecker. Homer worked for Wayne Tex for 46 years. He was a member of Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren. On January 31, 1953, he married his wife, Ellen Roadcap, who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents and wife, Homer was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Robinson and sister, Margaret Sorrells. Survivors include his sons, James Plecker and wife, Laura and Michael Plecker and wife, Tabitha; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Jean Clark and Janet Simmons; as well as extended family and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Dave Stewart officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to please meet at the cemetery, wear a facial mask, and practice social distancing. Those wishing to view and pay their respects may do so at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Homer's memory to the Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren, 36 Crimora Mine Rd, Crimora, VA 24431. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff with Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah and Waynesboro Manor for the loving care of Homer and his family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.