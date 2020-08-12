Powers, Glenna May (Shaver)

Glenna May (Shaver) Powers September 26, 1924 - August 8, 2020 Glenna May (Shaver) Powers, 95, a former resident of New Hope, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. A daughter of the late John Leslie Shaver and Sallie May (Crowe) Shaver. She was born September 26, 1924, near Keezletown, Virginia. At the age of 12 her family moved to a farm near New Hope. She graduated from New Hope High School and Dunsmore Business School. She worked for the National Weather Bureau in Washington, D.C., then later worked at Virginia National Bank in Waynesboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deane Fishburne Powers; and brothers, Fred Shaver and Keith Shaver. Survivors include her daughter, Joan Collins and her husband, Nick of Churchville; son, Burnie Powers and his wife, Carol of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Katie Basmajian, Emily McCarthy, Nicholas Collins, Anna Collins and Kyle Powers; great-grandchildren, Kaela Basmajian, Zoe Basmajian, Dean McCarthy, and Finley Collins. A thank you to special caregivers Caroline Robinson and Charline Robinson. They hold a special place in our hearts. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Oak Lawn Cemetery at New Hope United Methodist Church in New Hope, officiated by the Rev. Mike Reaves. The family requests those attending to wear facial masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to the New Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 86, New Hope, VA 24469. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
