June 11, 1976 - July 16, 2020 William Roscoe Price, 44, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 11, 1976, a son of the late Harris Coe Thad Price and Christine (Jones) Koski. William was employed in the maintenance department of Walmart. Survivors include his wife, Tonya Jean (Ellinger) Price; son, Aiden Fitzgerald; daughter, Haven Fitzgerald; siblings, Andrew Price, Georgianna Price; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Matthew Czaplinski; sister-in-law, Julie Witt; three aunts, Kim Campbell, Georgianna Williamson and Jane Fitzgerald. Following cremation there will be no services planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
