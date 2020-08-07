June 4, 1933 - August 2, 2020 Marilou McEwen Redmond, 87, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1933, in Temple, Texas, daughter of the late Herbert and Grace McEwen. She was married to the late Melvin R. Redmond and together they lived in Waynesboro, Va. for more than 50 years. They were members of Main Street United Methodist Church. She is survived by son, Robert Turbeville and wife, Linette, of Charleston, S.C.; son, Richard Turbeville and wife, Debbie, of Waynesboro, and daughter, Carole Smith and husband, Todd Johnson, of Staunton; seven grandchildren, Allison and Lucas Smith, Bonnie Nobitz, Erica Osborne, Jason Smith, Patricia Zawhorodny, and Daniel Scott; and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of the truly exceptional caregivers at Stuarts Draft Retirement Community where she resided for the last several years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 601 W. Main St., Waynesboro VA 22980. Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Redmond, Marilou
