Clemmer L. "Rob" Roberts, 80, of Staunton, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Augusta Health. He was born on September 13, 1939, in Burnsville (Bath County), Va., a son of the late Harry M. and Brownie H. (McCune) Roberts. Mr. Roberts was a veteran of the United States Navy. Rob owned and operated Spectrum Communications of Staunton for over 30 years, providing commercial radio services to public safety departments and businesses in the Shenandoah Valley. Family members include four children and their spouses, Georgeanna and Charles Sandford of Mechanicsville, Va., Franklin Roberts and Keeshea Turner Roberts of Burke, Va., Daniel Roberts and Nindy Gill of Oakton, Va., and Patrick Roberts of Greenville, Va.; a sister, Harriett Ann Van Dusen of Ashland, Va.; 13 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Clarence "Eddie" Roberts; two brothers, Miller Roberts and Stokley "Buster" Roberts; and two sisters, Phyllis Zabrowski and Doris Roberts. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park. Friends may view from 2 until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Henry Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Waynesboro parents outraged after school board meeting on reopening plans
-
Augusta County moving forward with reopening schools Aug. 18
-
Glass Jr., Randolph "Randy" Lee
-
The Legacy at North Augusta recognized for its COVID-19 practices
-
About a dozen Waynesboro residents rally to voice concerns with in-person classes at schools
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.