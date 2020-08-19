Mary E. "Butterfly" (Randolph) Rucker Mary E. "Butterfly" (Randolph) Rucker of Bowie, Maryland, was born on January 25, 1956, in Staunton, Va. She went home to glory on Monday, August 10, 2020, in Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Crawford Houston Randolph and Lina Edna (Frye) Randolph. She is survived by her husband, Dennis L. Rucker of 43 years, her mother, a host of other relatives and friends. Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a public viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A private family funeral service will be held after viewing at Mt. Marine Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Services will be streamed live on Mt. Marine Baptist Church website-https://mtmarine.org and relatives and friends may share condolences with the family and view complete obituary online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home, (540) 943-6938, (540)886-2601.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.