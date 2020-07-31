Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND, VIRGINIA, AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND, CHARLES. IN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, CULPEPER, EASTERN HIGHLAND, GREENE, MADISON, NORTHERN FAUQUIER, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, ORANGE, PAGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SHENANDOAH, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, STAFFORD, WARREN, AND WESTERN HIGHLAND. IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GRANT, EASTERN PENDLETON, HARDY, WESTERN GRANT, AND WESTERN PENDLETON. * THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED TODAY. RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL AVERAGE AROUND 0.50 TO 1.00 INCH. HOWEVER, LOCALLY HEAVIER RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH THUNDERSTORMS MAY LEAD TO ISOLATED AMOUNTS AROUND 1 TO 3 INCHES THAT MAY FALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. THIS WILL CAUSE THE POTENTIAL FOR CREEKS AND STREAMS TO RAPIDLY RISE OUT OF THEIR BANKS ALONG WITH POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&