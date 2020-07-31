February 25, 1925 - July 30, 2020 James Quinton Salter, 95, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Florien, La. on February 25, 1925, a son of the late Ottis Levi Sr. and Easie (Givens) Salter. After 33 and 1/2 years of dedicated service as a teacher, principal, and supervisor, James retired from the Sabine Parish School Board in 1980. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, gardening, and writing. He was especially proud of the three books that he wrote, Zwolle Louisiana, Our Story and Smelling the Roses. However, he always said that what he enjoyed most in retirement was encountering former students and hearing their stories. James served as an active Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Zwolle, Louisiana for more than 40 years. He enjoyed the music program of the church, where he sang in the choir for 52 years and served as music director for ten years. James was proud of his service in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. He served as a radio operator on the crew of a B-29 Superfortress. His crew flew on 32 bombing and mining missions against Japan. His crew members were awarded the Air Medal with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters and the DFC (Distinguished Flying Cross) In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Ottis Levi Salter Jr. Survivors include his wife, Verlyn (Jordan) Salter of Stuarts of Draft, Va.; a son, James Michael Salter of San Miguel, Mexico; a daughter, Rhonda Gwyn Carter and husband, Ben of Stuarts Draft, Va.; James was especially proud of his grandsons, Benjamin Carter and wife, Kim, and Nicolas Carter and wife, Carolyn; five great-grandchildren all of Pa.; as well as extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Those wishing to view and pay their respects may do so by visiting the Stuarts Draft Chapel on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to please wear a facial mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff with Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah and the Stuarts Draft Retirement Community for their loving care of James and his family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
