Sauer, Jane Frances

After 88 years of a wonderful life, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, Jane Frances Sauer, formerly of Waynesboro, Va., passed away peacefully at her residence in Nashville, Tenn. Jane, daughter of Lettie and John Maher, was born on March 21, 1932, in Rocky River, Ohio. She earned a degree in dietetics from Notre Dame College for Women in Euclid, Ohio in 1954 and worked as a school dietician in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1957, Jane married Paul John Sauer, then moved to Waynesboro where they raised their family. Jane, also, worked part-time as a dietitian at Waynesboro Community Hospital. After Paul's death in 2005, Jane moved to Nashville. Jane was a faithful member of St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro and Christ the King Catholic Church in Nashville. Her greatest joy was her family, who will always remember her love, kindness, humor and devotion to helping those in need. Jane volunteered for many church and community organizations. Her active life included golf, bridge, ballroom dancing, bowling, water aerobics and knitting. She was a nature-lover and especially enjoyed family reunions at the beach. Besides her parents and husband of 48 years, Jane was preceded in death by a sister, Laetitia Hils and granddaughter, Leah Jane Kalkstein. She is survived and missed by her sister, Mary Helen Walsh of Westlake, Ohio; four children, Paul Sauer of Richmond, Va., Frances (Allan) Kalkstein of Arlington, Va., Mary Beth (Tom) Bauer of Nashville, Tenn., and David (Shari) Sauer of Waynesboro, Va.; nine grandchildren, Ben Kalkstein of Arlington, VA, Michael (Julia) Sauer of Richmond, Va., Alex Sauer of Richmond, Va., Marcus (Shelbie) Bauer of Arlington, Va., Kristen Jane (Christian) Mann of Richmond, Va., Grant Sauer of Richmond, Va., Jake Kalkstein of Arlington, Va., Joseph Bauer of San Francisco, Calif., and Patrick Sauer of Richmond, Va.; one great grandchild, Jameson Bauer; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church by the Rev. Rolo B. Castillo for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 344 Maple Street, Waynesboro, VA, 22980 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
