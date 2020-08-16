You have permission to edit this article.
Sharp, Diane Dyer
Sharp, Diane Dyer

Only $5 for 5 months

April 30, 1946 - August 13, 2020 Diane Dyer Sharp, 74, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Àugust 13, 2020, at her home. She was born April 30, 1946 in Madison, Virginia, daughter of the late Guy Lee Dyer and Ida Bell Nicholson Dyer Berry. Diane was a member of SherLynd Baptist Church, Lyndhurst. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Gerald Sharp; her daughter, Teresa Eppard Quick and her husband, Jeremy; her son, Brian Sharp and his wife, Brandy and two grandsons, Chase Harris-Quick and his wife, Emileann, and Bret Sharp. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020, at The Serenity Garden, 700 S Magnolia Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980. (Easiest to access via the south entrance to Ridgeview Park off Northgate Avenue). A meal will be provided following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Augusta Health-Hospice of the Shenandoah or the American Cancer Society. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, is serving the family.

Sharp, Diane Dyer
Sharp, Diane Dyer

