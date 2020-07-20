November 2, 1926 - July 16, 2020 Jennings Bryan Shelton Jr., loving father and grandfather, was born on November 2, 1926, in Danville, Va. He passed away on July 16, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, at the age of 93. Jennings left high school before completing his senior year to join the Army Air Force during World War II, where he served as a belly gunner. He returned to high school after the war ended to complete his graduation requirements and then attended Milligan College. After earning his college degree, Jennings began working for Leggett's Dept. Store and remained with the organization for 49 years, until he retired and opened his own shop. Jennings was active in the Retail Merchants organization, Baptist churches, American Legion, and Lions Club in South Boston and Waynesboro, Va. Jennings married Mary Garland Myers in 1950 and had three children who survive him, Laura Manning, Christy Shelton and Jerry Shelton. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Nicole Worsham, Victor Hall, Kristina Hall, Zach Hall, and Casey Shelton, nine great-grandchildren; and one niece, Mildred Bryant. He was preceded in death by his wife and sister. At his request, he will be cremated. No services will be arranged.
