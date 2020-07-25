Elmer Russell "Sonny" Shiflett, 83, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Shenandoah House. He was born in Augusta County on July 7, 1937, a son of the late John Lawrence Sr. and Leslie (Caldwell) Shiflett. Elmer retired from Reynolds. He was a member of Lyndhurst United Methodist Church. Gardening, cooking, and keeping busy were a few of his favorite hobbies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean (Fitzgerald) Shiflett; son, Kevin Michael Shiflett; brothers, Danny Andrew Shiflett, Paul Shiflett, John Lawrence Shiflett Jr., Leroy Shiflett, Ralph Shiflett, Gene Shiflett, James Shiflett, and Bill Craighead. Survivors include his children, Keith Shiflett and wife, Judy, and Patti Young and husband, Louis; grandchildren, Michelle, Travis and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Cami, Paige and Madison; brother, Cornelius Shiflett and wife, Betty, and Douglas Shiflett and wife, Peggy; special friend, Carol Shaffer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Harrington officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery, please wear a facial mask, and practice social distancing. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Those wishing to attend are asked to please wear a facial mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elmer's memory to the Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, General Fund, P.O. Box 317, Lyndhurst, VA 22952. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
