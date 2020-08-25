Shimer, Rosemary Flynn

Rosemary (Flynn) Shimer, 92, of Waynesboro, entered into eternal rest on Thursday August 20, 2020. Rosemary was born on June 23, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where they lived briefly and soon relocated to New Rochelle, New York. She was the only child of Joseph and Margaret (Gilday) Flynn of New Rochelle, New York. She attended and received degrees in nursing from The College of Mount Saint Vincent and The College of Saint Rose, and her master's degree in Nursing from Wayne State University in Michigan. In later years, Rosemary studied to be a Family Nurse Practitioner at the University of Virginia and entered the University of Rochester to pursue her PhD in Nursing. Rosemary practiced nursing for 20 years at hospitals including Hospital for Special Surgery and Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City. She entered the education field in 1974 at Lake Superior State College to become a professor in the nursing department. She continued combining her love for nursing with her love for working with students as a professor at Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, Virginia for 10 years. Rosemary was a long-time active member of St John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She loved learning and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Meg (Shimer) McKnight of Arlington, Va.; her stepdaughter, Barbara (Shimer) Quinn of New City, N.Y.; her stepson, Stanley Shimer and his wife, Jackie, of Vero Beach, Fla.; her 10 grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew, Gretchen, Patrick, Anne, Kara, Heather, Christine, Connie and Bonnie, many great-grandchildren; and extended family members, Genevieve Allard, William Mulderig, and Cristin Colford. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon M. Shimer. A Funeral Mass will be held privately due to the current health restrictions. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to Covenant House at convenanthouse.org. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
