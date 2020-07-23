Stanley Lee Smith, 45, a resident of Waynesboro, for the past 22 years, died unexpectedly on July 19, 2020. A son of Harry Garland Smith and the late Judith Ann McComb Smith, he was born on January 17, 1975, in Crimora, Virginia. He graduated from Ft. Defiance High School in 1994. Stanley was a security guard for Hershey Foods for the past seven years. He loved cars, and being with family and friends. Surviving are his father, Garland Smith and wife, Mary, of Harrisonburg; sister, Teresa Truslow and husband, William, of Crimora; brother, Robert Smith, of Waynesboro; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1 until 8 p.m. at 274 Humbert Road in Crimora. His body will be cremated at Lindsey Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, W #230, Landover, MD 20785, or online https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate, to the American Heart Associaton, 3025 Bekmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901, or Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.