Smith, Thomas H

Thomas Holcomb Smith was born on November 20, 1921, in Hartford, Conn. He was the son of the late Walter B. Smith and Esther Holcomb Smith. On June 8, 1946, he was married to Janet Avery Smith (nee Janet Pitkin Avery), who passed away on July 24, 2006. Survivors include his two sons, Steven Avery Smith of Bermuda Dunes, Calif., and Randall Thomas Smith of Keezletown, Va., four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, his younger sister Priscilla Scheiner, a nephew, and two nieces. Having grown up in Simsbury, Conn., he graduated from Simsbury High School in 1939. He served in the Navy in World War II for three and one-quarter years as Electrician's Mate, then graduated with a major in Electrical Engineering from Wentworth Institute in Boston, Mass. He was hired by General Electric Company in Schenectady, N.Y. In 1955, he was transferred by GE to their Waynesboro, Va., plant. He retired from GE after 34 years of service. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and singing in Chancel Choir. He participated in many church work activities, including Summerlee in West Virginia. Due to the gathering restrictions of COVID-19, only a private family graveside service will be conducted at Riverview Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, and no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesminster Presbyterian Church local/world missions or the Free Health Clinic at augustafreeclinic.org. McDow Funeral Home, Inc. will handle funeral arrangements.
