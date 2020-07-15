June 25, 1927 - July 13, 2020 Virginia Pauline Spencer, 93, of Lovingston, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Heritage Inn in Charlottesville. She was born on June 25, 1927, in Elma (Nelson County), a daughter of the late Peobles M. Harris and Louise Spencer Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew "Jack" Spencer; and three brothers, William M. (Bill) Harris, Paul H. Harris and Darwin (T.G.) Harris and sister, Rosebud Sprouse. Pauline was a retired assembly worker from Sperry Corporation and a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Lovingston. She is survived by her son, Peobles Jackson "Jackie" Spencer and his wife, Diana, of Faber; her daughter, Ruby Ann Morris and her husband, Al, of Charlottesville; brother, Joseph M. Harris and his wife Patricia of Alice, Texas; sister, Ruby Amick of Charlottesville; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Lovingston. Pastor John P. Campbell officiated. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Pauline's memory to Medi Home Hospice, 941 Glenwood Station Lane, Suite 303 Charlottesville, VA 22901. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Judge upholds convicted Waynesboro rapist's 27-year sentence
-
Local health officials receive hundreds of mask violation complaints
-
Gavid’s Steakhouse and Family Grill says goodbye to Waynesboro community
-
Bobby Henderson named Waynesboro mayor for next two years
-
Converted railroad trail makes nice outing
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.