Suter, Lorene (Weaver)
Suter, Lorene (Weaver)

Lorene (Weaver) Suter Lorene (Weaver) Suter, age 88, of 191 Stuart Avenue, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was one of Jason Sr. and Marie Weaver's twin daughters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Elwood, Ralph and J.H. Weaver Jr.; sister, Nancy Barnhart and her husband, Paul. Lorene was a member of Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship, where she was active in the Ladies group. In 1950, she married Jerrel Suter of Rockingham County. They were together in the same address for 69 years. Survivors in addition to her husband are her two daughters, Connie S. Almarode and husband, Tom, Gayle S. Weaver and husband, Maynard; grandchildren, Ashley and Kati Almarode, Eric Almarode and fiancee', Chelsea, Kendra Weaver, Darren Weaver and Holly; great-grandchildren, Dylan and fiancee', Dawn, Kolton and Adelaide Almarode, Wyatt and Chace Liptrap, Charlotte Weaver, Ayden Thornton; great-great-granddaughters, Novaleah and Annaleah Almarode; her twin sister, Charlene Kiser; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Ralph (Beverly) Weaver and Mrs. J.H. Patricia Weaver. A private family graveside service will be held in the Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 763, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

