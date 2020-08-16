Taylor, Teresa Mae (Holly)

Teresa Mae (Holly) Taylor February 2, 1955 - August 13, 2020 Teresa Mae (Holly) Taylor, 65, widow of Casper Taylor Jr., of 14 Stubblefield Road, Waynesboro, departed this life on Thursday August 13, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia. Teresa, affectionately known as "Tea" was born on February 2, 1955, in Waynesboro, to the late Cleo Miller Holly Sr. and Fannie (Washington) Holly. Teresa was a member of Massie Memorial Church of God in Christ, Waynesboro. Teresa loved gardening, taking care of her plants, shopping and singing. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Nicole M. Taylor, Shannon M. Taylor, and Corey A. Taylor; her brothers, Pastor Ronnie L. Holly (Mignon) and Elder Cleo M. Holly Jr. (Hilda); two grandchildren, Da'Shaun Cathey and Immarie Taylor Berry; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives; and special friend, Jeannie Woodson. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, by her brother, Pastor Ronnie L. Holly. Burial will be held at the Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro. Pallbearers will be family and friends attending the service. (Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.) Memorial contributions can be made to Massie Memorial COGIC, 1096 Albemarle Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980, or https://www.mmcogic.org/online-giving Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory 230 Frontier Dr., Staunton, VA 24401
