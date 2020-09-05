Todd Jr., Houston Irvine

July 8, 1941 - September 3, 2020 Houston Irvine "Jack" Todd Jr., 79, husband of Ann (Sandy) Todd of 1626 Barterbrook Road, Staunton, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Todd was born in Staunton, Virginia, on July 8, 1941, a son of the late Houston Irvine Sr. and Jane (Dunlap) Todd. Jack was a lifelong member of Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder, Trustee and on other various committees. He was self-employed and co-owner of Todd Brothers General Contractors, Inc. for over forty years, he was past president of the Augusta Home Builders Association and enjoyed golf and participating in drag racing. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Houston "Timmy" Todd. Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-eight years, are two daughters, Cyndi (Todd) Harper and her husband, Michael, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Lisa (Todd) Bradley and her fiancé, Kevin Huffer, of Waynesboro; a brother, (who was also his business partner) James Dunlap "Jim" Todd and his wife, Brenda, of Staunton; daughter-in-law, Jessica (Hall) Todd of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Amanda Nicole Bradley, Christopher Todd Lewis, Joshua Matthew Lewis, Matthew Todd Bradley, and Walker Houston Todd; a great-grandson, Wyatt Jase Coffey; a very close and special uncle, Dr. John W. Todd III of Parnassus; two nieces and a nephew; and a very devoted friend and lifelong employee, David Johns. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 12 until 3 p.m. and from 5 until 7 p.m. at the residence. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery by the Rev. Patrick Ryan and the Rev. Shari Dobyns. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed. Active pallbearers will be Mark Todd, Steve Fitzgerald, Joel Frazier, Drew Cashatt, Julian Moffett, Ken Roller, Matthew Bradley, and Michael Harper. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Barbara Sprouse for the care given to Jack while at home and to his dear friend, Dr. Dominick M. Conca. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Camp LIGHT, 107 Creative Works Lane, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Service information
2:00PM
30 Tinkling Spring Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
