You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willis, John Edward
0 entries

Willis, John Edward

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mr. John Edward Willis, 66, of Richmond, Ky., passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Charlottesville, Va., on November 13, 1953, the son of Frank Edward and Irene Brzozowski Willis. He had been an oven operator for Kokoku Rubber Company and was a member of Rodes United Methodist Church of Afton, Va. He is survived by his wife, Edna Jones Willis; a son, Tim Willis and wife, Kim of Lovingston; two grandchildren, Kierston Emerson and husband, Lukas, and Chelsie Willis; and three great-grandchildren, Honor, Bravery, and Riot. Also surviving are one brother, Paul Willis and wife, Cathy; two sisters, Teresa Crisafulli and husband, Chris, and Margaret Willis; an uncle, Robert Willis; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Willis. Monetary donations in his memory can be made to the Rodes United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, 1480 Tanbark Drive, Afton, VA 22920.

Willis, John Edward
To plant a tree in memory of John Willis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert