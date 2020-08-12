Willis, John Edward

Mr. John Edward Willis, 66, of Richmond, Ky., passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Charlottesville, Va., on November 13, 1953, the son of Frank Edward and Irene Brzozowski Willis. He had been an oven operator for Kokoku Rubber Company and was a member of Rodes United Methodist Church of Afton, Va. He is survived by his wife, Edna Jones Willis; a son, Tim Willis and wife, Kim of Lovingston; two grandchildren, Kierston Emerson and husband, Lukas, and Chelsie Willis; and three great-grandchildren, Honor, Bravery, and Riot. Also surviving are one brother, Paul Willis and wife, Cathy; two sisters, Teresa Crisafulli and husband, Chris, and Margaret Willis; an uncle, Robert Willis; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Willis. Monetary donations in his memory can be made to the Rodes United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, 1480 Tanbark Drive, Afton, VA 22920.
