Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in AFTON - $675,000

4 Bedroom Home in AFTON - $675,000

Afton. A private 5 acres with great views. Relax on the comfortable front porch with wood ceilings and fans overlooking the park like front ya…

2 Bedroom Home in FABER - $799,000

2 Bedroom Home in FABER - $799,000

Only 5 miles to Nellysford town hub and the Nelson 151 Wine and Brew Trail AND within 30 minutes of Charlottesville - Quality crafted home nes…