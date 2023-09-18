This cute country cottage is two bedrooms, one and a half baths on over four acres! Hill Hollow Road is a quiet country lane, and the house is less than three miles to 29, roughly seven miles to Albemarle County line and ten minutes to Nellysford. Breweries and wineries are minutes away. The large rear deck extends the length of the home and overlooks the lawn and woods down to the creek and woods beyond. The house is surrounded with mature landscaping. What a pleasant country setting! The house is well built and well kept with low maintenance fiber cement siding and double hung insulated windows. The crawl space is walk in with ample room for storage and tools.