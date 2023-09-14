Furnished condo in the heart of the Wintergreen resort village. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Great sunrise/mountain view on Eagles Swoop. Very close to Blackrock Market, the Edge & main lodge. 2-3 month lease offered. Fully furnished, new furniture, new bedding, fresh paint. Full size washer & dryer. Small deck with hot tub. Walk to everything at Wintergreen! Owner/agent.