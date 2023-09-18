Located on the 12 th Fairway of Devils Knob Golf Course this cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath is turn key and ready to enjoy as a great getaway, permanent home or investment short term rental. Updates include granite counter tops, luxury vinyl in kitchen and baths and attractive furnishings. What sets this apart is owners willingness to offer financing to a qualified buyer with a minimum of 20% down. Located within walking distance to all amenities, hiking trails, Nature Center, and on shuttle for skiing this property is ideally located, affordable and easy to begin enjoying immediately!